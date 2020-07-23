Trinamool Congress appoints new district office-bearers

All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee today appointed new district office-bearers – chairman, president and coordinators – for all the 23 districts of Bengal.

The notification for the appointments also mentioned that with these new officials in place, all current district units stand desolved.

The appointees need to form new district, block and other relevant committees in consultation with the State Coordination Committee within seven days and send the names to the party chairperson for approval.

