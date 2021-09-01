Prime Minister, do something: CM tweets on the price hikes of petrol, diesel and cooking fuels

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again spoke up against the hikes in prices of petroleum products, and demanded the intervention of the prime minister in the matter.

Taking aim at the Union government, she tweeted: “It pains me deeply to see how apathetic the @BJP4India government is and how anti-people their policies are!”

Further expressing her anguish on the effects the hikes have on the common people, she said: “We have seen unprecedented hikes in petrol, diesel, cooking gas and cooking oil. This has taken a heavy toll on our people and their families.”

She expressed her strong resentment, saying these price rises were “absolutely unacceptable and unpardonable”, and asked the prime minister to “to kindly act upon the concerns of our people and withdraw such hikes, immediately”.