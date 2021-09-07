Like last year, this year too, Durga Puja would be held in strict conjunction with COVID-19 protocol: Mamata Banerjee

On the occasion of Durga Puja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held an administrative and coordination meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Highlights of her interaction:

Like last year, this year too, Durga Puja would be held in strict conjunction with COVID-19 protocol.

No new rules for this year – everyone needs to be alert.

Maintaining social distance and wearing masks would be compulsory

The clubs need to have sanitiser and masks at hand in order to distribute among visitors to their pandals.

The clubs have to constantly spread messages on COVID-19 awareness.

Immersion ceremonies would be held from October 15-17. The decision on Durga Puja Carnival would be taken later.

The decision on allowing people at night would be taken later.

The situation is better now, but we cannot afford to slack off.

A total of 36,000 clubs in the state have been registered as Durga Puja organisers, of which 2,500 are in Kolkata.

There would be 1,500 women-administered clubs organising Durga Puja.

Every club would be given Rs 50,000 towards Durga Puja expenses.

There would be 50 per cent discount on the electricity bill for every Puja committee.