Rajya Sabha

July 19, 2021

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray speaks on the issue of citizenship of Minister of State (Home)

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray speaks on the issue of citizenship of Minister of State (Home)

FULL TRANSCRIPT

When you come to Rule 249, it says, “If a Minister quotes in the House a despatch or other State Paper which has not been presented to the House, he is required to lay the relevant paper on the Table”. So, I believe, in accordance with that Rule, the Honourable Prime Minister has been allowed by the Chair to lay a list of Ministers after the reshuffle was done. Now, if you, Sir, or any honourable member go through Wikipedia, then you will find the name of a gentleman who is the Minister of State for Home Affairs … <interruptions> I am not yielding. This Minister of State for Home Affairs is reportedly a Bangladeshi. 