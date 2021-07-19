Sukhendu Sekhar Ray speaks on the issue of citizenship of Minister of State (Home)

FULL TRANSCRIPT

When you come to Rule 249, it says, “If a Minister quotes in the House a despatch or other State Paper which has not been presented to the House, he is required to lay the relevant paper on the Table”. So, I believe, in accordance with that Rule, the Honourable Prime Minister has been allowed by the Chair to lay a list of Ministers after the reshuffle was done. Now, if you, Sir, or any honourable member go through Wikipedia, then you will find the name of a gentleman who is the Minister of State for Home Affairs … <interruptions> I am not yielding. This Minister of State for Home Affairs is reportedly a Bangladeshi.