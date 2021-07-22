Voice of media being stifled: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke up against the raid by the Income Tax Department, on the pretext of non-payment of tax, on the offices of the Hindi newspaper, Dainik Bhaskar across the country today

“The attack on journalists & media houses is yet another BRUTAL attempt to stifle democracy,” she tweeted.

Further, she said: “#DainikBhaskar bravely reported the way @narendramodi ji mishandled the entire #COVID crisis and led the country to its most horrifying days amid a raging pandemic.”

“I strongly condemn this vindictive act that aims to suppress voices that bring out the TRUTH. It’s a grave violation that undermines the very principles of democracy,” she went on to add.

She gave a clarion call to the media to “stay strong” in order to defeat the “autocratic forces”: Urging everyone in the Media to stay strong. Together we shall never let the autocratic forces succeed!”