Bengal government sets up first inquiry commission on Pegasus spyware case: Mamata Banerjee

Before leaving for Delhi today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference.

Highlights of her comments:

The state cabinet has just now passed an important decision.

In India, the Pegasus spyware has been used to spy on judges, media executives, politicians and people from various other fields.

We had assumed that within the last one week, the Central government would surely set up a commission inquiry under a judge of the Supreme Court.

But there seems to be no intention on the Central government’s part to do so during the monsoon session of Parliament. That is why, before my leaving for Delhi, our government decided to set up the first inquiry commission on the Pegasus spyware case.

Two retired judges, Madan Lokur and Jyotirmay Bhattacharya would form the commission of enquiry.

If someone does not wake up on time, they need to be woken up. The Centre is dithering on an investigation.