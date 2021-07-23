Sukhendu Sekhar Ray opposes the suspension of Dr Santanu Sen

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Before I come to my 267 notice, the way the Motion has been moved <interruption by Chair> You have allowed the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to move a Motion suspending Dr Santanu Sen for the remaining part of this session. But the matter is not in the list of business, number one. So we did not have any opportunity to react on that because whether the Government is moving such a Motion, we are quite unaware of it. It was not included in the list.