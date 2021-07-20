Derek O’Brien responds to the Minister’s reply to the Short Duration Discussion on management of COVID-19 pandemic

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I have one suggestion and one question. We did not disturb, we were listening for 55 minutes. After anyone listens to a speech for 55 minutes, everyone thinks it was perfectly handled. Let the Minister feel happy about it.

I have one simple suggestion. His predecessor was here for two years. He also tried his best. Whether he did well or didn’t do well, that doesn’t matter, but we would like to place on record that his predecessor at least tried his best for two years. Since he decided to leave his predecessor out, I thought it would be nice here to … (interrupted by Speaker)

Sir, one question: Can he tell us, on the floor of this House, that by December 31, 2021—because otherwise it would be all fancy—how much of India’s population would get the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine? It is now under 5 per cent. Minister, please tell us this.