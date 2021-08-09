Sukhendu Sekhar Ray raises Point of Order on issues related to List of Business of the House

FULL TRANSCRIPT

This is a Point of Order as per Rule 29 of House. There is a certain list of businesses meant for transaction in a day. Nowhere in the rules is there any provision for a supplementary list of business number one.

As per Rule 29 (2), “save as otherwise provided in these rules, no business not included in the list of business for the day shall be transacted at any meeting without the leave of the Chairman”. Whether the leave of the Chairman was taken or not for introducing this Supplementary List of Business is not known to the House. Secondly, the sense of the House was never taken.

On these grounds we are staging a protest by walking out.