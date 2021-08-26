State considering giving land plots for free to doctors, nurses, says chief minister

A meeting on the health infrastructure of Bengal was held at the academic building of SSKM Hospital in. Kolkata, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Those present at the meeting included the state Transport and Housing Minister Firhad Hakim, the health secretary and officials of SSKM.

Besides discussing the present state of health infrastructure in the state, talks were also held on the proposed cancer treatment centre at the premier hospital. Following the meeting, Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference.

Highlights of the press conference: