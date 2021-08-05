Sukhendu Sekhar Ray makes a point, quoting the Constitution, regarding the freedom of speech of Members in Parliament

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, this is with reference to Article 105, Sub-Article 1 of the Constitution of India. According to this Article, “Powers, privileges, etc of the Houses of Parliament and of the Members and committees thereof, subject to the provisions of this Constitution and the rules and standing orders regulating the procedure of Parliament, there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament,” and therefore, as per the Constitution, we have the freedom of speech <Chair interrupting>