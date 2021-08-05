Sukhendu Sekhar Ray explains wednesday’s commotion, dispels need for suspension

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, point of order under Rule 255. The member you have mentioned is unnamed; she was suspended for the remaining period of the meeting. So, as the House was adjourned yesterday around (4’o-clock) 3-35, they were not allowed to enter. They were sitting in the Central Hall. Their ladies bags were there in the House. They were supposed to come and take away their bags after the adjournment. But as there was no meeting since the House was adjourned for the day, they were not allowed by the security people and in the commotion a glass pane was broken, and how come the responsibility lies with her for that? She would be suspended again today!? What is going on in this House, what is going on?