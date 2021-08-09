Shanta Chhetri lays on the table the Report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution

FULL TRANSCRIPT

I lay on the table a copy in English and Hindi of the 13th Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on Procurement, Storage and Distribution of Food Grains by Food Corporation of India pertaining to the Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.