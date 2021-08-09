Derek O’Brien raises Point of Order on issues related to List of Business of the House

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, my Point of Order is regarding Rule 29, which deals with the List of Business. My Point of Order is on just what the Minister today said, which is proof of what is happening in this House. We are passing Bills, but 30 Bills have been passed, with an average of 10 minutes being spent per Bill. <interruptions> How do you say 30 Bills been passed at an average of 10 mins per Bill? If it is 30, you multiply by 10, and you get 300, which is the total time spent. I am willing to yield, if any Minister from the BJP can explain this.

Now point two, Sir, on the List of Business. Only 11 per cent of Bills passed are scrutinised by parliamentary committees. Give me a response to this.

Sir, my point three, again on the List of Business. The Prime Minister has answered zero questions on the floor of the House. Answer this question.