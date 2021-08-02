Derek O’Brien protests against the attack on MP in Tripura

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, we want peace in the House, we also want peace outside the House. The Opposition wants peace both inside the House and outside the House.

But why are Opposition Members being bashed on the roads of Tripura now? See the video footage, Sir. These are Members of Parliament. Here we want a discussion also. And we want discussions on Pegasus, farmers’ laws.

Sir, what has happened in Tripura? See what is happening in Tripura. <Deputy Chairman says this is not going on record> Sir, where is the Home Minister?