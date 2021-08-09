Lok Sabha

August 9, 2021

Sudip Banerjee lays on the table the Report of Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir,

I beg to present the 13th Report in Hindi and English of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution in the 17th Lok Sabha, on the subject: Procurement, Storage and Distribution of Food Grains by Food Corporation of India of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).

