Saugata Roy opposes introduction of The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I oppose the introduction of the Bill to amend The National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020. It is in violation of the Rules of the House, and the Government brought an Ordinance to amend The National Commission for Homoeopathy Act. It will distort the profession of homoeopathy.

I want the Bill to be withdrawn and the statutory resolution given by us opposing the Ordinance to be withdrawn, and the Bill put to vote.