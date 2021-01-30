Statement by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, AITC Parliamentary Party Leader, Lok Sabha | 30 January 2021

Here are the points made by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, AITC Parliamentary Party Leader at the all-party meeting convened on January 30, 2021.

* 20 Opp. parties boycotted President’s Address: strong message for Government to withdraw farm laws; majoritarianism cannot let farmers suffer

* PM must convene meeting of all party leaders and discuss threadbare; this will be a good message that Govt is democratic

* The Standing Committee on Food & Consumer affairs & Public distribution was discussing the ‘one nation-one ration card’ policy, and report yet to be submitted. But surprised that President’s address said policy had already been introduced! This has to be clarified – the committee had taken it up with all priority just 15 days back.

* Unemployment continues to be a problem; the hungry youth are fighting and we need to show them a path. Let us hold a comprehensive debate in the House.

* The philosophy of our federal structure system needs thorough review; external affairs issues, states are with the Govt. But functioning of other issues has become very difficult.

* Our parliamentary democratic system has to be established firmly and the philosophy of secularism, communal harmony and unity of the country has to be reflected in a proper manner.

Thank you for convening today’s meeting.