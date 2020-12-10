TMC Report Card 2011-2020

Today, the All India Trinamool Congress released the Achievement Report of Bengal Government for the period between 2011-2020 saying that its “primary weapon” for the 2021 assembly elections would be the developmental activities taken up by the Mamata Banerjee Government in the past ten years.

Releasing the “report card”, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said TMC leaders and workers would reach out to around 10 million households in the next few days as a part of Bongodhhoni (Sound of Bengal) — one of the biggest outreach programmes launched by the TMC.

