Santanu Sen speaks on The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020

I would like to share my three observations on this Bill. First of all, in the recent past, we have seen that our present government is in a mood to dissolve the democratically elected autonomous bodies, like the Medical Council of India, which has been converted to the National Medical Commission, like the Dental Council, Homoeopathy Council and so on.

There is one paradox in this case that is being noticed. In the earlier cases of dissolving of professional bodies, the professional councils were dissolved and commissions were formed but here, paradoxically, we see that the commission is being formed while the professional councils are also existing. This is utterly paradoxical.

Secondly, so far as my understanding goes, the duration of the course given is three to six years. I know that you also appreciate that six years is double of three years. So it either has to be three years or six years.

Then, there is no clear-cut mention of internship, during which period the professionals will be getting hands-on training. It is a very important period of training. What will be the duration of the internship? If it is to be of one year, and the full duration of the course is to be three years, then the training would be for only two years. Now, if they get training for only two years, what will they learn and what will they get trained on?

My third point is that the Bill is a violation of the Constitution’s federal character. Though we know that health is in the Concurrent List, it has been mentioned in this Bill that after its promulgation, every state has to make a state council within six months. This is binding on every state. I personally believe that the states should be given a little more liberty to make their own decisions because the healthcare scenarios and administrative structures are not the same in every state.

I believe our respected and learned Minister will take these points into consideration.