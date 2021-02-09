Santanu Sen speaks on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Good afternoon, Sir. As I have seen in the state of West Bengal, our chief minister madam Mamata Banerjee taking many noble initiatives regarding these types of dwellers and getting those plans implemented smoothly and speedily, regarding The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, I would like to put forward certain proposals before our government.

Sir, the Bill has to ensure that no eviction from jhuggi jhopris is carried out. Earlier, in September 2020, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Railways had been asked to create an action plan within three months to remove 48,000 jhuggis from railway safety zones along 140 km of railway tracks in Delhi.

The initiative to regularise such settlements is good, but one has to consider the well-being of the residents, first and foremost. It is to be noted that any demolition without rehabilitating the residents would be unconstitutional and illegal, and would lead to the loss of livelihood of many people.

The government has also considered granting ownership rights to the people of the lower-income group living in these colonies. This has to be a time-bound and easily facilitated process because these people are the most marginalised when it comes to having documentation or being aware of processes.

The government has to ensure that none of these people are deprived in any way whatsoever and their rights and interests are kept sacrosanct and considered foremost.

Thank you very much.