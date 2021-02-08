Santanu Sen seeks proper implementation of vaccine app

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Good morning. With all humility, I want to draw your kind attention to three important issues.

1) During this Covid pandemic, vaccination is being done through the Co-Win app. Though there was not adequate information collated regarding this vaccination across the country, the vaccination is being done through the Co-Win app. Several glitches are found when registering in this Co-Win app.

The healthcare worker who is getting registered in the Co-Win app during the time of vaccination many times this app is getting hanged. That’s why the vaccination process is getting hampered.

When we are planning to get them vaccinated offline, there is a stricture that no person can be vaccinated offline otherwise they would not get the vaccination certificate

2) There is a process of random selection that means, along with the doctor, many ASHA workers and other health workers, they are automatically getting registered but the reality is many of them are not interested to get vaccinated. On the contrary, those who are really interested to get vaccinated are not getting selected randomly by the app.

3) Till date, many healthcare workers and doctors did not get the scope to get their name registered, though they need to get vaccinated and they are interested in getting vaccinated. Why? Because this app suddenly got closed. So my humble submission is this Co-Win app should be made to function properly