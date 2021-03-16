Santanu Sen asks a Supplementary Question on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the need for booster doses

FULL TRANSCRIPT

My Supplementary Question to the learned Minister is regarding the fact that there are several confusions in the minds of people across the country about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, sustainability of immunity after the second dose and the need for one or more booster doses. Specially, the British Medical Journal has said that booster doses are needed as there might be a serious surge in the coming winter.

My question before the Minister is, has the government taken serious note of these concerns?