Santanu Sen asks a Supplementary Question on fuel prices

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, my supplementary before our respected Minister is that the retail selling price of petrol in India is based on price of crude oil, OMCs’ (oil marketing companies) margins, transportation cost, freight cost, Central and State government tax, excise duty and other taxes. We have seen that petrol and diesel prices have been the highest over the last two years. Since almost 95 per cent of the entire liabilities are in the hands of the Central government, is it not possible for the Central government to take some steps so that the prices come down?