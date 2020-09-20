Dola Sen makes Special Mention on removal of core concepts from CBSE syllabus

Under social science, topics like Constitutional Design, Democratic Rights and Food Security, financial concepts like Goods and Services Tax and Demonetisation, political science concepts like Challenges to Democracy, Democracy and Diversity, Citizenship, topics in history like Nationalism, Secularism, Gender, Religion and Caste, India’s Relations with its Neighbours: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, were omitted. The issue has been rectified. This was my suggestion.