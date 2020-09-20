Dinesh Trivedi makes Zero Hour mention on schedule of UGC NET exams

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, my submission deals with education. I am requesting the government to change the dates of National Eligibility Test (NET), which is conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the University Grants Commission.

Sir, this time it runs from October 1 to 23. Now, October 21, 22 and 23 happen to be Mahapanchami, Mahashashti and Mahasaptami, which form part of one of the most important festivals, not only in Bengal but all over. So my request to the government is, kindly bring forward or postpone this test. That’s it, Sir.