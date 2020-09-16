Derek O’Brien’s Point of Order regarding discussion on COVID

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, this is a Point of Order under Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure, as part of the list of businesses today. Of course, we heard the Minister’s statement yesterday. I think about 17-18 Members have given notices to clarify points, with the discussion to be limited to health.

Sir, the problem which I want to bring to your notice is that one subject can be discussed in one session. So we are looking at it from the point of view of health, which is equivalent to COVID.

Sir within the rules, will you consider COVID, because of how large this event is? Can this also be discussed under a Rule 176 notice, which can be given separately today? I am seeking clarification and a discussion.