Derek O’Brien’s intervention during discussion on Bills amending salaries, allowances, and pensions of MPs

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Yeh accha sujhaon hain kyunki, woh Mantri ka jo Bill hum log discuss kar rahe hain, woh 1000 rupiya ka baat hain, only Rs 1000. We are making such a big deal of it. From Rs 3,000 or something it is coming down to Rs 2,000. Of course, we can discuss the two Bills together because the salary bill also is coming to only Rs 64 crore. Yes, we should discuss these in half-an-hour.