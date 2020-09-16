Derek O’Brien speaks during discussion on Minister’s statement regarding the COVID-19 situation

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, we heard the statement from the Health Minister, and then we heard the Speaker. In their very busy schedule, they may have forgotten one or two things. Before I start, let me pay a tribute and pass our condolences to every single health worker, doctor, nurse, police personnel who have lost their lives, as well as to their families, while fighting the pandemic from the frontline. On behalf of my party, the All India Trinamool Congress—and I am sure everybody will join us to convey our salute—we thank you and we bow our heads in gratitude for what you have done to keep us safe.

The word ‘congratulate’ was used once in the 12 pages and the word was used to congratulate the Prime Minister. Fair enough, that came from the Health Minister. But, we want to congratulate all these people, be indebted to them and congratulate the Chief Ministers of every State in India who have been leading this battle.

If I say anything where the date is wrong, I have the letters here.

Chronology samajhna chahiye. Chronology samajh lijiye.

January 30: First COVID-19 positive case reported in India. An important date.

February 24, 2020: Donald Trump was visiting India and was being hosted. I don’t know what the snacks were but maybe he was having dhokla. I hope he enjoyed the dhokla because I too enjoy dhoklas.

While all this was being done, there were some State Chief Ministers in this period before March 5, like my Chief Minister. I can speak about Bengal but there are many examples, like from Maharashtra, from Kerala—which is run by the CPI(M), not my party—and from other states as well, like Punjab, Delhi and the north-eastern States.

March 5: Isolation wards and quick response teams were being set up in Bengal.

March 5: The All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party wrote to the chairpersons of other parties’ parliamentary committees for an emergency meeting on COVID-19. Nothing happened till March 18.

March 18: I don’t want to discuss masks. Masks are a very touchy subject. When I say “masks” everyone gets very angry.

I want to read from the Health Ministry, and the Chairman quite rightly said when he didn’t allow us to wear masks: “I wasn’t given the notification.” Correct. I would not have blamed the Chairman as he was going as per the guidelines. I am quoting from the Health Ministry guidelines.

This is about the preparations, then I will come to solutions. I was expecting solutions from the first speaker but I got none.

Updated Health Ministry guidelines: “There is no scientific evidence to show health benefits of using triple layer masks for members of the public.” This is the Government of India. What preparation are we talking about?

March 26: Demonetisation part two. Jhatka. We all know about demonetisation, I don’t want to spend any more time on that. A 21-day lockdown with four hours’ notice. My question to this government is: You said you had 43 video conferences; yes, please give us the dates of those video conferences. Was even one video conference held before March 26?

Right. That’s the chronology part. Now let’s come to the next part of my intervention today. What are the best practises you followed? Because in chronology, you failed. Did you consult global experts? I am going to give you an example from my State. We set up a global advisory committee. Half-a-dozen people. No Chief Minister is an expert. We consulted epidemiologists, we consulted specialists, and that is the way we went ahead.

Let’s talk about the States. The public expenditure for every Rs 100 spent on health, Rs 63 is spent by a State government and Rs 37 by the Centre.

The problem is, when things are going good you want to take the credit. When things are tough you start talking about Chief Ministers and bulldozers and all in a serious speech like this. You have to take the best practises from all States.

You spoke about a lockdown. West Bengal never had a total lockdown. We had a nuanced lockdown. There were flower shops open, etc. And there were so many examples from different States.

Have you transferred funds to the informal sector and migrant workers?

Twelve Opposition parties together asked for the transfer of funds to the tune of Rs 10,000-12,000. The Finance Minister is not here but I am covering all aspects. In Bengal we did that. You have insurance for health workers, very good.

Here’s a suggestion, you could have also followed the example of our State and given health insurance to allied workers, some of whom are indirectly involved, like the newspaper vendor, the guy who delivers your food and others. They were all covered in our health insurance. You could have taken another example from our State—free COVID testing at doorsteps.

What about infrastructure? What about reciprocal treatment for migrant workers? These were all done, Sir. These are the best practises.

And what do you need to achieve these? You need humility, namrata chahiye. Hum kya bol rahe ki Bengal perfect hai? Sab janta hai? Nahin. Hum log sab nahin jaanta hai. This government needs the humility to work together with States. You don’t know it all. Unless you know this one thing, how will we go forward?

I can’t stand here and say that when it comes to hospital beds per capita in India, one state in India is number one, which is Bengal. But I don’t need to say all this because sometimes you need to have the humility. We have 76 testing labs, 92 COVID-19 hospitals, so many things.

Sir, this is something which I appeal to this government. The second person speaking on this from my party, please give him a chance because he is a true COVID-19 warrior—he is a doctor. He has been outside running around for the last six months.

Let’s come to the Minister who is not here, but there are some questions to be answered. About MPLAD funds. Whether you are in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, you are allocated an MPLAD fund, and the total of all the MPs is Rs 8,500 crore. The only chance an MP has to be responsible is through the MPLAD fund, and you take that away? You must not use the pandemic to try and convert a democracy into an autocracy. That is dangerous.

Sir, on finances, the most opaque, dark fund in the world is called the ‘Couldn’t Careless Fund’.

What about the students giving the NEET exam and the joint entrance exam? What was your preparation from April till now? So many questions for the Home and Finance Ministries, so many issues.

Sir, when I hear a speech from a BJP Member like this, where you bring the level low and then you pretend to be this great thing.

Sir, I want to leave you with two strong images of the pandemic because those spoke about approaches to the pandemic. One image I shall explain in 30 seconds and the second one in 10 seconds.

The first image is about a little lady from eastern India, the only woman Chief Minister, in a bazaar, bending over, with chalk, trying to draw circles. Why? To show people what physical distancing is.

There’s a second image of the pandemic, Sir. I want to also paint that image for you: A garden and a peacock.

Thank you, Sir.