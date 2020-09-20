Derek O’Brien moves motion for sending The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 to Select Committees

FULL TRANSCRIPT

I am moving the motion to send the The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 (No. 10 of 2020) and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 (No. 11 of 2020) to Select Committees, and I hope you will give us a little time to explain the reasons for this.