Derek O’Brien’s Point of Order on allotment of more time for a full discussion on the COVID-19 situation

FULL TRANSCRIPT

These three rules can be read together if you wish—176, 177 and 178.

Sir, you are quite correct that you have given two-and-a-half hours, but 15 political parties from here have requested the Chairman to extend the time in order to have a four-hour discussion. The Chairman, before he left, assured us that if this discussion doesn’t finish there would be enough time because something like this hasn’t happened in the last century.

In that spirit, since 15 political parties here have signed a letter, which is also available here, Sir, please consider this and give us a broad framework. Let us work on the premise that there are four hours for the discussion, as then will all be able to express ourselves.

Thank you very much, Sir.