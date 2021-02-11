Abir Ranjan Biswas makes a Special Mention on national highways in north Bengal

I have a matter regarding the state of national highways in north Bengal. especially NH31 and NH34, which are in poor shape. I lay it on the table.

FULL TRANSCRIPT

The National Highways in north Bengal, especially NH31 and NH34, are in poor shape and are therefore leading to traffic congestion in Dalkhola and Kanki in North Dinajpur district. Since these highways are narrow, filled with craters and poorly maintained, commuters are facing lots of trouble during their commutes.

Three years ago, NHAI had sanctioned an additional Rs 19 crore for work to start on a 5.5 km stretch in Dalkhola. This would have bypassed NH34, making life easy for the residents there. This project was initially approved in 2006 with a funding of Rs 86 crore, but it was stalled for 11 years. I ask the Minister for Road Transport and Highways—what is the status of the construction of this bypass?

In July 2019, the Ministry had also said that 136 km of national highways in Bengal were being improved. Four-laning of 30 km of narrow highways in north Bengal was also to be taken up in financial year 2019-20. I want to ask the Minister as to how much money has been allotted for these projects and how much of the work has been completed, as the estimated time of completion is December 2021.

All these works are important for the lives and livelihoods of the people in north Bengal. Work is already going on for the Bengal stretch of the East-West Corridor, with the state government and NHAI cooperating to finish it on time. I request the government to take stock of the other projects as well and intimate us as to their status at the earliest.