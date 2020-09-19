Saugata Roy speaks on The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Abhi yeh khabar hai ki Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund mein Rs 9,677 crore ikattha huye. Kaise ikattha huye? Sir, Railways ne Rs 151 crore diya, Army, Navy, Air Force and defence PSUs ne Rs 500 crore diya, aur yeh lagta hai ki circulars were issued by various government departments urging employees to contribute one day’s salary each month or to give their objection in writing.

Mera sawal bahut sidha hai. Rs 4,308 crore government agencies aur staff ne diya. Isse migrant labour ke liye, jo raste par mare lockdown ke baad, kitne rupeye diye gaye? Aur Rs 2,000 crore aap ventilator ke liye diya, iska jawab kya hai? Aur Chini company ke bare main jo sawal pucha giya, kya yeh sahi hai ki Chini companies iss mein contribute kiya?