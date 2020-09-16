Pratima Mondal makes Zero Hour mention on the need for media guidelines for reporting on sensitive cases

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Thank you, Sir, for giving me the chance to speak during the Zero Hour.

Sir, addressing the loss of life as ‘hit wicket’ and ‘Kai Po Che’, the Indian media marked a new low while covering the unfortunate suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only that, circulating images and asking insensitive questions to the relatives and close ones increases their feelings of anger and suffering. This is extremely disrespectful even for the deceased.

Already when times are so difficult, this form of heartless reporting causes severe impact on young minds who have been inspired by the person who has passed away. These also sometimes trigger these minds to take the same steps, and this has happened already. The very next day, a teenager committed suicide and then a series of such incidents came to our knowledge. Many countries around the world either follow WHO guidelines or have formulated their own laws for sensitively reportin suicide cases.

It is high time India also formulates a law in this direction and until that happens, the government must issue a set of guidelines for coverage of sensitive cases by the media. Also, as demanded earlier, mental health needs to be given importance, and the need for a national suicide helpline number is also undeniable.

Thank you, Sir.