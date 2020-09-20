Prasun Banerjee makes Zero Hour mention on the three big football clubs in Kolkata facing difficulties due to a long-followed no-lights rule

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Dhanyvad Sir. Hum aap ko badhai dena chate hain. hum sochte hain aap great aadmi hain, hum dekhe hain sab.

Hum thoda bahut football ke bare main bolenge. I am a football player. I was the Indian captain and I’m an Arjuna Award winner. I am the first football player to become an MP. Hum Indian football ke liye do line bolenge

Sir, aap ke madhyam se hamare Defence Minister saab ko bolna chahte hain ki Bangal me football le ke bahut sentiment hai. Woh is like kyunki teen team ka, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal aur Mohammedan Sporting, ek crore supporter hain duniya main.

1922 me, British log jab the, niyam huya tha ki October 1 se October 20 tak koi club Maidan me light nahin jalayga aur club tents khol dena hoga. Yeh barbadi na niyam tha. 1947 me swadhinta mila, lekin yeh niyam abhi bhi chal raha hain, and it applies to all the top teams. Yeh niyam chalne ke liye everybody in Bengal is much disappointed.

Kyun ki football Bengal main bahut popular hain—waise Kerala me bhi hain—is liye hamara haq hain bolne ka. Hum log abhi bhi kya yeh teen Indian football team ko British log ka slave sochte hain? Is liye mera, aap ke madhyam se, Honourable Defence Minister se request hain ki woh Army ko order kare, kyunki Maidan belongs to the Indian Army, ki light na jalane ka niyam teeno club ke upar se utha le.

Thank you, Sir. Namaste.