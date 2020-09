Prasun Banerjee makes Zero Hour mention on the need for an underpass at Baksara in his Howrah constituency

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Thank you, Sir for giving me a chance. Aap ka abhari hoon main.

Ek problem ho raha hai humara constituency mein. I am from Howrah, West Bengal. I have mentioned this problem so many times since 2013 but till now, koi solve nahin kar saka. Itne bar bole aap ko, Railway Minister ko bhi request karte hain. Bahut taqleef hota.

Hamare Howrah mein ek chhota jaga hai, Baksara. It is like an island. Howrah to Santragachi jaate huye char crossing hai, Sir. Crossing bandh hota hai to bahut trouble hota hai. Koi ambulance aata hai toh udhar karib adha ganta paintallis minute ruk jate hai. Usme kisi kisi ka death bhi ho jata hai. Bahut baar bole Minister saab ko, ki itna taqleef hota hai. Every time there is a big problem, Sir.

Aap ne hum ko chance diye Sir, us liye Minister ko bolna chahte hain ki behtar hoga agar udhar ek underpass bana diya jaaye. One underpass only. Khali underpass ho jaye toh ek ambulance ghus sakega, log thik rahenge.

Sir, dhanyabad, namaskar.