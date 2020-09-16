Nusrat Jahan Ruhi makes Zero Hour mention on relief packages for the entertainment industry

Thank you so much, Sir.

The governments of various States announced a complete lockdown of public places like theatres by March 15, 2020. This was followed by the social distancing advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also on March 15, 2020.

These measures have led to not only a shutdown of theatres across the country but also to an indefinite halt in the production of several films, television shows and programmes on other entertainment mediums. As a result, the entire industry has been suffering, lakhs and lakhs of people have lost their jobs.