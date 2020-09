Kalyan Banerjee seeks clarifications on The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Dekhiye doctor saab, yeh aap ko challenge karne ke liye hum nahin bol rahe hai. Hum aap ko bol rahe hai, aap jo clause 6 sub-clause 3 and 3(a) kiya hai, jo aap ne bola State government ko empower karne ke liye kiya, kanha empower kiya? Aap kanha kiya? Aap yeh Act mein rule-making power bhi nahi diya, ta ki baad mein rule mein aap de denge. Aap boliye States ko aap empower kaha kiya.

Dekhiye mera baat aaj aap ko accha nahi lagenge. Hum jante hain mera baat accha nahi lagenge. Lekhen ek din, che maina ka andar, aap ko yaad karna hoga jo hum aaj bol ke ja rahe hai, defect jo hai yeh Bill ka, aap sudhaar lijeye. Nahin to kaun karega? Proceeding kaun institute karega aap boliye. Kaun karega, kanha empower kiya hai States ko? Hum aap ko phir sujhav dete hain ki aap baat kijeye aur ek line ka amendment leke you come tomorrow or day after tomorrow, and I will support you. But as it currently stands in the Bill, how have you empowered States? The problem you have created is this: Come to clause 7 section 3A— it says, ‘notwithstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973’. Toh criminal procedure ko aap nikal diya. <Speaker interrupts>