Kalyan Banerjee makes Zero Hour mention on rehabilitation of people settled on Railways’ land

FULL TRANSCRIPT

In my constituency, adjacent to Serampore railway station, there is private land. There, poor people have made their dwellings. Now the railway authorities, without first demarcating the land belonging to the Railways, is seeking to evict these people from their houses.

I am making a prayer to the Railways, through you, Sir, that it first demarcates its land and only then takes steps against those residing on the land belonging to it. And even then, I request the Railways that—since many of these families have been residing there for more than a hundred years—they be first brought under a rehabilitation scheme framed by it.

Thank you, Sir, for giving me this chance. I am obliged.