Kalyan Banerjee comments on farmers’ issues being raised in the Lok Sabha

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Jo baat aaj utha gaya hain, Sir, kisan ke liye, sara desh jaan raha hain. Honourable Member ne jo baaton ko uthaya hain, hum fully support kar rahe hain un baton ko. Iss issue ko dekhna parega. Humlog sab ek hain.

Sir, all over India, farmers are fighting against the Bill. There may be a brute majority of the Bharatiya Janata Party, lekin iss tarike se farmers ka saath jo ho raha hain woh galat baat hai. Aaj Rajya Sabha mein jis tarah se … <interruption by the Speaker> … Yeh jo mudda hai, woh log bhi hum log ka bhai hai, collegue hai, un log ke liye maafi bhi manga tha. Dil zara bara karne ka kisi ki himmat nahin hai, himmat nahin huwa, yeh galat baat hain, yeh galat hai, galat hai.