Sukhendu Sekhar Ray urges discussion on the farmers’ issue

Sir, this House could not discuss the farmers’ Bills when it came up before this House but now we have a note on that, that everybody wants to discuss this matter of national importance, as the House is not aware of what discussions are being held between the Government and the kisan organisations.

That is why this House should discuss at length this matter, which is of national importance as it concerns the annadatas of the country.

Sir, this is why so many political parties have given notices. Kindly consider them. There are many issues in the Presidential Address but we want a discussion on a specific issue now.