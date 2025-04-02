Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale’s Point of Order under Rule 29 on the urgent need for adequate time for discussion to be allocated on the Manipur issue and the duplication of EPIC voter identity cards, and not just concentrate on The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, considering the short time left before the Budget Session concludes on April 4

Sir, it is under Rule 29 which relates to List of Business. Sir, the List of Business has been circulated. We

have two days of the Session left. The BAC has allocated three hours for the Statutory Resolution on the Proclamation of President’s Rule in Manipur and eight hours for the Waqf Bill. Sir, we do not know from the List of Business when the Manipur issue is going to be taken up. It is a very sensitive issue. This is number one. Give me just 30 seconds, Sir. Secondly, Sir, we have also been assured.. Sir, give me 10 seconds to finish my point of order. Let me say this so that you can give your ruling. I will take 10 more seconds, Sir. Also, we have been assured by the Government about a Short Duration Discussion on the duplicate EPI Card matter. We only have two days left in the Session, Sir. We would like to be enlightened on when it will be taken up.