Lok Sabha MP Kalipada Saren Kherwal’s Zero Hour mention demanding rectification of the issue of the unusually late running of trains on the Howrah-Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of Southeastern Railway, and asking for the early completion of construction work in stations and for more stoppages and new trains along routes passing through his constituency

Honourable Chairperson Sir, train services on the Tatanagar-Kharagpur-Howrah section of the South Eastern Railway are being delayed unexpectedly. Due to this, the daily commuters are facing severe problems. Several other important passenger trains, like Tata-Howrah Steel Express, Howrah Ispat Express, and HowrahGhatshila MEMU Express, are being delayed unusually. The daily commuters are facing deep suffering as local and express trains are not running on scheduled time on the Tatanagar-Kharagpur-Howrah section due to freight transport. I request the railway authorities to intervene in this matter immediately to ensure timely train services. Sir, the construction work of the dazzling Amrit Bharat Station at Jhargram is nearing completion, for which I thank the Honourable Railway Minister. Sir, my sincere appeal to the Honourable Railway Minister, with the completion of the construction work of Amrit Bharat Station in Jhargram, trains like RanchiHowrah Vande Bharat Express, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express should get a stoppage at Jhargram station. Sir, Bhubaneswar -New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani runs through the Jhargram station on Tuesday, Monday, Thursday and Friday in a week. After Balasore in Odisha, the train has a stoppage at Hijli in West Bengal. I demand that the stoppage at Hijli be avoided and the Jhargram train should be given a stoppage at least two days a week after Balasore. Sir, I demand a Jhargram-Digha Daily Express and two MEMU trains which will be beneficial to the many tourists and businessmen. I had previously demanded a railway line connecting Bandwan with Baripada via Jhilimili, Jhargram and Gopiballavpur. I would request to kindly consider this project with utmost importance. Besides, I would also request to immediately start the work on the sanctioned new railway line from Purulia to Jhargram via Mukutmanipur and Manbazar. I also demand to immediately begin the work on the proposed Bhadutala-Jhargram rail route via Lalgarh.