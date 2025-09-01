The army is being used for political gains: Mamata Banerjee

While the stage for Trinamool Congress’s protest programme against demonising the Bengali language by the BJP, at the Maidan near Esplanade was being dismantled by the Army today, Chairperson Mamata Banerjee rushed to the site and strongly admonished the BJP for using the Army to try to prevent its protests. Speaking to the media, she said that she had the highest respect for the Army, but using it for political purposes was grossly unjustified. She also said that her party’s protests against the atrocities brought on by several states on migrant workers for speaking in Bengali would continue.

Highlights of her speech:

You all can see that we started the Bhasha Andolan regarding the torture on the Bengali and our language, but they have dismantled the stage. The army has opened the pandal. I have no anger against the army, we are proud of them. But they should know that we do not block any roads. We had our event here only on Saturdays and Sundays. We also have the permission for the same. They could have told the police, then the police would have spoken to the party and we could’ve opened the stage. We do all protests here, under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest leader

Around 200 army men started running on seeing me. I said why are you running, you are my friends? It is not your fault. You did it because of the BJP and the Union Defence Minister. I am blaming the BJP and the Defence Minister. If they misuse the army to dismantle the stage and the decoration, what else can be said

Yesterday there was a programme and today they vacated the spot. They could have contacted the West Bengal Police and the Kolkata CP because this was about law & order and that is a State subject. If there was any objection, we would have opened it in a minute. We do not want to disturb anyone. I am sorry to say that it is not the army, it is the BJP. Behind this, there is the BJP and their ploy. They have done this forcefully. They have misused the army for political purposes. We are not blaming the army, they work for the country

They should not disrespect the army and the Kolkata Police. They should have consulted our Kolkata Police. They could have spoken to our minister Aroop Biswas like they did during the Durand Cup. I attend all their programmes. Why did your army team run when I was coming? I asked them this. They are my friends. Do not run. I will not do any more programme here

We will organise our programme in Rani Rashmoni Road. The BJP does [their programme] here without permission. Will the same rules be applied for them too? I feel this is undemocratic. I had to rush here leaving all my work. Bengalis and Bengali language is being persecuted. We have the democratic right to speak in any language. You could have told the police, but instead you took the law in your hand and dismantled the stage forcefully

Our sestoons and flags have been removed. It is undemocratic and unethical. The BJP wants to misuse the army for their own purposes. This is a sad message. They do not care about the internal or the border security. They only care about fighting AITC in Bengal. The more they do this, the worse the result will be for them

For 30 August and 31 August, we even gave Rs 20,000 as security money for the permission. There was no programme for any other party here and we used to do only on weekends. But we do not take security money from them. I condemn the BJP for what they did today. They are the shame of the country. The Double-Engine government is a shame. They will not get people’s support. They have turned all agencies into lollipops. Where will be the impartiality if even the army is misused?

When elections come, they send agencies to defame us. Tell me one agency which is unbiased. They are autocratic. When the BJP is no longer in power, where will they go? People will answer them. We will continue this fight against linguistic oppression. It will be stronger. I spoke to Abhishek also. I took permission from the police. We do not do anything without permission, not even 21 July event. We will do it [Bhasha Andolan] in Rani Rashmoni Road with permission. The protest stage will be shifted there

Then this means that at the Brigade Parade Ground and Mahatma Gandhi statue we cannot do any event because the army will not give permission? Will we not do anything at Red Road too because of no permission? What is this? Who looks after the road maintenance? Who looks after the law & order? All is done by the KMC and the Kolkata Police. We have the best of relation with our them [army]. You could have informed me also. How can you stop us from coming here at the Gandhi statue? You can keep Gandhi Ji’s photo at the foot but we do not do it. You put Gandhi Ji’s picture down, we saw in the Independence Day. But for us, he is in our hearts

Our dharna will continue. They do not have the strength to stop it. In Odisha, our workers were assaulted with rods yesterday. They have said in Assam that the Bengalis are D = Doubtful. They are torturing Bengalis everywhere. I do not want to torture the non-Bengalis and neither do I appreciate it. This is our culture. Speak more in Bengali. We want to see to what extent you [BJP] want to go

Tomorrow, from 2 PM onwards, protest rallies will happen in all blocks, wards, and districts because of what the BJP did today. From tomorrow the dharna stage at Rani Rashmoni Road will be prepared. It might take a little time because of the rain. This [Bhasha Andolan protest] will now happen every day. Make the stage where it is under the KMC

Did they ask the Kolkata Police or me even once? Did they speak to the party? The stage cannot be removed in a day. I do not need Modi Babu’s permission for programme, I take people’s permission. I will not blame the army, because they work for the nation. Does PM Modi take permission from us when he comes here? We just allow it because that is courtesy

They cannot stop our voices. They cannot take unilateral decisions. If the atrocities and torture are continuing against the Bengalis, we will do it every day. This is an international language. How can you say there is no such language or that Bengalis are doubtful voters?

I respect the uniform, but they are being misused. I appeal to the army, please be neutral because everybody loves you. We express our solidarity. So do not play at the hands of the BJP and involve in a dirty political game

They could have contacted me. I am available. They spoke to me so much during the Durand Cup. The Youth & Sports Ministers are in daily contact. Army’s job is not to dismantle the stage, it is the job of the police. They cannot intervene in political matters without the local police. The BJP gave them direction. The army is not guilty, but the BJP is

I am not the BJP’s mouthpiece. Army’s uniform is priceless. You humiliated the police on Police Day. Who are you to remove our flags and banners? If they disrespect our mother tongue, no one will be worse than me. I will fight them democratically and politically. The journalists are also being tortured and harassed everywhere by them