Lok Sabha

December 3, 2021

Sudip Bandyopadhyay requests Speaker to let the Government give assurance to the protesters 

Sudip Bandyopadhyay requests Speaker to let the Government give assurance to the protesters 

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, the House is running very smoothly. Yesterday was a fabulous day and you made it possible to keep the House going till 12 o’clock at night.

It is a newly growing state, and so they are raising some issues. They are the only Members from a party who are coming to the floor and continuously raising slogans. So I request that let a Minister assure them that their issues would be taken up and replies given at the appropriate time. Till such time that a reply comes the House can run nicely. You can apply your mind in to it, Sir. That is my only submission.

Sorry, nothing to display.