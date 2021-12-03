Sudip Bandyopadhyay requests Speaker to let the Government give assurance to the protesters

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, the House is running very smoothly. Yesterday was a fabulous day and you made it possible to keep the House going till 12 o’clock at night.

It is a newly growing state, and so they are raising some issues. They are the only Members from a party who are coming to the floor and continuously raising slogans. So I request that let a Minister assure them that their issues would be taken up and replies given at the appropriate time. Till such time that a reply comes the House can run nicely. You can apply your mind in to it, Sir. That is my only submission.