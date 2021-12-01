Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar seeks clarification on The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, through you, I want clarification on the procurement of ovum for the ovum bank. As ova would be available over the counter, they would have to be produced in a lab. So, if the bank, which is stated in the Bill, is not accompanied by a proper sophisticated IVF lab, how will it work?

If the bank has to store ova, the provision for which is there, how will it get them? There should be a properly functioning, well-equipped lab along with it. So is there any provision for this?

Thank you, Sir.