Lok Sabha

December 1, 2021

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar seeks clarification on The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar seeks clarification on The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, through you, I want clarification on the procurement of ovum for the ovum bank. As  ova would be available over the counter, they would have to be produced in a lab. So, if the bank, which is stated in the Bill, is not accompanied by a  proper sophisticated IVF lab, how will it work?

If the bank has to store ova, the provision for which is there, how will it get them? There should be a properly functioning, well-equipped lab along with it. So is there any provision for this?

Thank you, Sir.

 

Sorry, nothing to display.