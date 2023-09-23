Asit Mal’s speech during the discussion on“India’s glorious space journey marked by successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3″

Many thanks for giving chance to say something. Mr. Saugata Roy, senior-most member of parliament, he told details about Chandrayaan-3. I am fully agreed with him.

Sir, yet I come to say one point – I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations to the scientists, ISRO. Sir, the success of Chandrayaan-3 has raised our country on a glorious position, the world. I would like to draw a kind attention of the honourable Prime Minister in order to look in the problems of the scientist, ISRO specially and if they do not suffer from monetary problem.

Sir, bohut khushi ka baat hain, West Bengal mein bohut scientist ISRO mein hain. Lekin, humara Bolpur constituency hain, parliamentary constituency, wahan se ek scientist, Bijoy Kumar Dai, Chandrayaan-3 mein kam karta hain. Humara jela Birbhum, Birbhum parliamentary constituency hain, uska MP present hain sir, Satabdi Roy. Teeno scientist Chandrayaan-3 mein kam karta hain. Soumyajeet Chatterjee, Moshraf Hossain, Deepjyoti Dhar – ek garva ka vishay hain.

Sab scientist ka saath ISRO scientist ko fir ekbar bohut avinandan karta hain.

Thank you sir.