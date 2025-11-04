Bengal’s capability will be shown in the heart of Delhi against the zamindars on Delhi soil : Abhishek Banerjee

Highlights of Abhishek Banerjee’s speech at the end of the protest march against Special Intensive Review (SIR) in Kolkata

We started the rally from Maidan, it’s nearly 4 km to Jorasanko. Everyone who has walked this path with us and participated in this mega michil; AITC workers and supporters, religious leaders of all faiths, people from the arts, sportspersons are the trustees of Bengal’s culture and heritage

In the seven days since the BJP-affiliated body and the Election Commission of India announced the SIR, we have lost many citizens in Bengal; their families are on this stage today, and I extend them my deepest gratitude and respect

As far as my eye can see, there is a huge gathering here. This was organised in just two days. We announced the day before yesterday that, led by Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata’s Red Road, we would stage a mega michil against the SIR, the step-motherly attitude of the central government, and the continuous deprivation and humiliation of Bengal. While we marched, people gathered on both sides of the road; ordinary office-goers showered us with love and gratitude, and we are eternally grateful

If we can do this with two days’ preparation, imagine what we can do in two months in Delhi, think about that, my BJP friends. It’s no use trying to surprise us with long speeches. The plan that took place at the heart of Kolkata on July 21, when Trinamool had not yet been created, was organised under the banner of the Congress

We will rise in revolt against those whose demand for “verified” documents has alienated people from their fundamental voting rights. Thirteen young people gave their lives on that fateful day of July 21. Since then, whenever someone in India exercises their voting right, they remember Mamata Banerjee’s Youth Congress, and that memory is written in golden letters in Bengal. Today, if we have to sacrifice our lives to protect people’s rights, Bengalis will not give up their self-respect. If we bow, we will do so only to the 10 crore Bengalis, not to Delhi. We will not sell our spine

When we did Nabo Jowar, we said we would either arrange alternative sources of money ourselves or go to Delhi and get back what is owed. The representatives of Bengal; the Tapasi, tribes and tribal communities were dragged by their hair by Amit Shah-controlled Delhi police in October, 2023. We had vowed to show them the might and resilience of Bengal. We took to the streets with the blessings of the people of Bengal. On one side was the will of 10 crore Bengalis; on the other were the central government’s ED, CBI, leaders, the Supreme Court, the High Court and many decision-making bodies, media personnel, income-tax officials, ECI and paramilitary forces; they all lost. Bengal’s people have won. The Supreme Court has passed judgement that 100 days’ work funds must be released

When they issued the SIR notification in June, we said that if even a single genuine voter’s name is removed, Bengal’s capability will be shown in the heart of Delhi against the zamindars on Delhi soil

The seven people who committed suicide, all their names were included in the voter rolls and then removed. Whenever they wish, they label someone Bangladeshi and deport them. A pregnant woman and six family members were deported even after the High Court ruled that both her parents’ names were on the 2002 voter list and in the draft roll. They labelled her Bangali and deported her. Bengal will answer this. These seven people lost their lives although their names were on the list and were later removed. Tomorrow, Trinamool will go to Delhi to protest against the SIR and show the might of Bengal to the entire country, be ready to go to Delhi

Earlier, people exercised their right to vote to elect the government. Now PM Narendra Modi’s government chooses who will get to exercise that right. Ten years ago, on November 8, 2016, they announced demonetisation and withdrew the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Suddenly they say Aadhar has no value; suddenly they say voter cards are not valid; suddenly they say ration cards have no validity

The day before yesterday Amit Shah said in an interview that those who were not born here don’t have any right to vote. I want to ask Amit Shah: if you have the guts, come and say you meant that L.K. Advani cannot vote because he was born in Karachi

To our Matua brothers who came from Bangladesh: BJP is performing a drama and saying they’ve opened camps for you, but they haven’t given anyone citizenship. Don’t fall into their trap, if you go to their camps, you will suffer the same fate as the 12 lakh Hindus in Assam. I say that as long as even a single Trinamool worker stands on this soil, not a single Matua or Rajbanshi will be deported. We will not allow it; they will have to walk over our dead bodies before that happens

I am hearing that Matua Mahasangha cards are being sold at Rs 800; that is the BJP. People who play with others’ hopes, politicise religion, divide communities and create discord in Bengal have been doing this for years. In the fire of their conspiracy, Bengal’s 10 crore people will light a fire of hope and show everyone what harmony and tradition mean

I extend my gratitude and pranam to the people of Bengal. BJP lost in Bengal in 2021, 2016, 2019 and 2024. Tell me with a show of hands: are you all ready to go to Delhi? My Matua brothers, will you go to Delhi? Raise your hands. We will show the might of Bengal. Are you ready to answer the BJP?

Those who ask us to produce papers should first show their fathers’ and grandfathers’ papers, and then ask for ours. This land is as much mine as yours; it is as much a Muslim’s as a Hindu’s, as much a Christian’s as a Sikh’s. It is as much a Matua brother’s land as a Rajbanshi mother’s. Unity in diversity is our mantra

Today, on the holy land of Thakurbari, I promise that those who have insulted Bengal and deprived us of MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas, Gram Sadak Yojana, Sarva Shiksha Mission, and are acting unilaterally and treating us like a remote-controlled toy — we will answer them in the 2026 assembly elections. This is not merely a fight to make Mamata Banerjee CM for a fourth term; it is to reduce the BJP to zero

Twelve BJP MPs from Bengal were elected to power by the people and Bengal and have taken our money, and 77 BJP leaders became MLAs. We must reduce them to zero. If the 12 MPs had not won and AITC had 40 seats instead, what would have happened today? BJP would be gone. Bihar still has elections in a few days; they are walking with crutches and giving long speeches. Standing on this Thakurbari, Mamata Banerjee declared in 2019 that we will not allow NRC. Could Amit Shah or the BJP force it? The way BJP is trying to impose it, AITC will show what revolt means in the next two months in Delhi

As long as the voter list work continues, I beg you all not to fear. Trinamool workers are on the ground in every anchal and ward; there is a Trinamool help desk in every assembly constituency. We have conducted almost 7,000 camps across Bengal from Cooch Behar to Kakdwip. As long as Trinamool stands beside the people, no one can subjugate Bengal

When we fought in 2023 over the 100-day funds, they tried to stop us but could not. We sat on a dharna at Raj Bhavan, fought legally, and 2.58 crore job-card holders emerged victorious. Tomorrow, 10 crore Bengalis will do the same. In the next election, simply making Mamata Banerjee CM again is not enough, those who have harassed, insulted and deprived Bengal, and labelled us Bangladeshis at every turn, will be thrown out of Bengal; their anti-Bengal campaign will be buried

Many think that saying ‘Joy Bangla’ will make BJP label them as Bangladeshis, don’t worry. Bangla has such power that the Indian president has stood on Bengal’s soil and said ‘Joy Bangla’. Now one has any power to do anything. Say it proudly: Joy Bangla