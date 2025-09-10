‘Bengal will be run by Bengal, not by Delhi’ : Mamata Banerjee

Today Mamata Banerjee was present at a government service delivery programme in Jalpaiguri.Here are the highlights of her speech:

My respects to Thakur Panchanan Barma. We have established a university in his name, his house has also been revamped. We have given recognition to many languages. Our neighbouring country is facing a problem, I want peace to be restored. I was in Uttarkanya the whole night yesterday so that any untoward incident can be tackled and you all can rest assured

Since 2011, we have given 6.56 lakh pattas – 3.17 lakh Griha Pattas, 1.93 lakh Krishi Pattas, 59,000 Refugee Pattas, 47,000 Forest Pattas, and 39,000 Tea Garden Pattas. On 24 August, we distributed over 7,000 pattas in the districts of North Bengal. Today, we are giving 11,600 pattas. In Alipurduar, two ministers will be present for the distribution

You all know that several houses were destroyed in 2023 due to flash floods. Around 98 families suffered, we have given pattas to them as well today. In Jalpaiguri, projects worth Rs 400 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid. 1.55 lakh people will receive government services from this event today

Under Chaa Sundari, 1,106 families received their papers under the scheme in Alipurduar. In Jalpaiguri, 1,053 families have benefitted and 2,969 houses have already been constructed in Alipurduar. Under the Chaa Sundari extension, over 8,000 and 13,000 families in Alipurduar and 500 families in Uttar Dinajpur have been given financial assistance for house construction

The tea gardens have fixed the bonus rate at 20%. I hope that the Chief Secretary will look into it and monitor it so that no one faces issues in receiving the bonus. Some are trying to play with this, I tell them, please do not play with the wages of the workers

The whole country is marred by floods this year. Even here, both North and South Bengal are suffering. This year there has been incessant rainfall, but the DVC also releases water without control. We have told the Centre that Bengal should be made a member of the Indo-Bhutan River Commission so that we can coordinate. We want our neighbours to stay well but not at the cost of us remaining submerged

We have a universal scheme called Swasthya Sathi where you get coverage of Rs 5 lakh. Delhi tells me why I am not implementing Ayushman Bharat here. I tell them, why should I do it when you will give 40% and I will have to give 60%, and those who have scooters, TVs or pucca houses will not get it. This means out of the 11 crore population here, only 1 crore will benefit leaving out 10 crore people. But ours is universal, we do not discriminate. We do not take a penny from the Centre, we do it all with our own funds

If your crops get destroyed, do not worry as we have crop insurance. We also provide Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased farmers. Many migrant workers are being tortured for speaking in Bengali. I say speak more in Bengali. I will also see what they can do and to what extent they can go. They are sending notices from Assam to our residents in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. They are pushing back our people just because they are speaking in Bengali. They are not even sparing tribal women. We will speak in our mother tongue but we will also learn other languages. We do not disrespect any language. Speak in whichever you prefer. Why should I not speak in Bengali? But you cannot control Bengal. Bengal will be run by Bengal, not Delhi

We have already brought back 24,000 migrant workers and their families. Why go to other States at all? We also have 1.5 crore workers from other States working here. We do not misbehave with them and they receive all kinds of benefits. But why should you assault and chase away our people working in the Double-Engine States? I do not need a Double-Engine government. People are the biggest pilot. The country is steered by the common man. They have even stopped the holiday on 25th December

Desh ka neta wahi ho sakta hai jo desh ko samajhta hai, not someone who divides the nation. Do you know why they hate Bengal? It is because without Bengal there could be no freedom struggle. The British were compelled. Kolkata was the capital then and since they were unable to tackle us, they shifted it to Delhi. We will not submit or bow down

The migrant workers who are coming back will receive all kinds of facilities. Ensure that they do not have to pay anything. They will receive Rs 5,000 monthly for a year. We have given 12 lakh houses and in December 16 lakh people will receive them. The Centre has stopped all our funds. They say Bengal does nothing, but it is you who have stopped our funds. It is our rightful due. You have stopped funds for roads for the past four years. You have no right to question our road quality. We are doing whatever we can. You have no right to question us. We do not need Delhi’s mercy

We are proud of Bengal. They have stopped funds for MGNREGA too. But our women are capable of running their households. We have started the Karmashree scheme. Under this, 73.27 lakh job-card holders have received jobs and Rs 19,777 crore has been spent to create 97.61 crore mandays

We have already ensured that 76% in rural areas and 78% in urban areas have received piped water supply. They only know how to do publicity and promotion. All money is spent on promotion. Everything will be done in their name, why? They must learn how to say ‘we’ instead of ‘I’. I have never thought of doing anything in my own name because that would lead to self-disrespect. We must do it in the name of our stalwarts

1.87 crore people will be receiving piped water supply under the Jal Swapna Project at a cost of Rs 65,000 crore. They say that the Centre is giving the money. Let me tell you the truth, we provide 60% whereas they provide 40 percent. Who gives the land and handles maintenance? The state. We bear 90% of the cost while they only spend on their promotion. Despite this, they have stopped all our funds. How can you talk big after this?

Can you stop the floods in UP, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai or Delhi? Our State is like a boat, if the adjoining areas receive rain, we suffer. We have never seen such floods. You have seen what happened in Punjab and how there was a landslide in Vaishno Devi. Calamities are not in our hands

Even during COVID, I did not take any leave. When I heard about the Nepal issue, I came immediately and was at Uttarkanya all night. I hope that peace will return. For the tourists who have gone there, we have taken this up. Wait for a day or two, we will bring you back. Do not panic or get into any trouble. Allow us to do our work. Let peace be restored first, then we will be happy

We have reduced unemployment by 40 percent. In 2024, 19 crore tourists have come to Bengal. Where else will they go? Many doors are closed. The whole world is burning. We do not like this. We are in favour of humanity and peace. We will make Durga Angan just like Jagannath Dham

North Bengal has 265 tea gardens where 2.70 lakh workers are employed. When elections are around, they say they will open the gardens. This year, we reopened 20 tea gardens and 59 prior to this, all done by the State government

There will be a holiday on Visvakarma Puja as well. Teachers who lost their jobs due to the court’s orders, the recruitment exams have also started along with Group C and Group D notifications. We are consulting the courts, and as soon as the legalities are smoothed out, we will try to support all others too. We have advertised for 35,000 posts but 21,000 are still vacant. We are unable to fill the posts because as soon as we try, someone goes to court and files a PIL. Why are you stopping us in court?

There are many who give money to write all kinds of hateful things on the banners of political parties. They spread hate, disrespect, conspiracy. Crime is a crime. But burning someone in retaliation is not right. I don’t believe in this kind of politics. I don’t take salary from the government either. I am a seven-time MP. If I had taken pension, by now I would be a crorepati, but what need do I have of it?

I am insulted every day because I am from Bengal, but I tolerate it because I know that if I were not here tomorrow, the thieves would steal everything. They will turn Bengal into another Gujarat