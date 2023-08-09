Sukhendu Sekhar Ray’s Point of Order under Rule 235 after Treasury Bench members made allegations while LoP was speaking

Sir, I have a point of order. It is under Rule 235, which is about rules to be observed in the Council by the Members. With your kind permission, the hon. Leader of the Opposition was making certain submissions. At that point of time, a few hon. Members from the Treasury Benches interrupted, shouted slogans, started clapping and made certain wild allegations. That is my point of order under Rule 235(ii). It states, “shall not interrupt.. What is your ruling about my point of order?